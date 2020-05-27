Venezuela has reported 1,327 cases of the coronavirus and 11 deaths, but critics believe the actual numbers are much higher. The struggling country’s broken health-care system, short of personnel, medicine, equipment and supplies, is seen as particularly vulnerable in an outbreak.

Maduro’s authoritarian government, meanwhile, has imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in Latin America. Schools were closed in March, when only a few cases had been reported. Some are now providing distance learning.

Mascetti’s daughters, Caterina, Alessia and Paola Rodrigues, attend a private school. They receive assignments from their teachers through Google Classroom and participate in live lessons over Zoom. Mascetti has developed a routine: She gets instructions from the school as early as 7:30 a.m. and spends the rest of the morning monitoring her daughters’ classes. She has created a board for each class every week.

“This could be challenging logistics for parents,” she said. “But until now, the distance education system has worked for us.”

There’s no timetable for children to return to school. Education Minister Aristóbulo Istúriz said last month that distance learning will continue through the end of the school year. The government is dedicating one of the state television channels to teaching schoolchildren part time.

But distance learning has its limits. Data from the independent Venezuelan Observatory of Public Services shows that 53 percent of households don’t have Internet access.

For those that do, a reliable connection is often a challenge. Venezuela ranks 175th in the Speedtest Global Index ranking of Internet speed, last in Latin America, behind Cuba and Nicaragua. That makes it nearly impossible to rely on the Internet for distance learning.

Second-grader Dubraska González attends a public school in Caracas. Submitting her homework is a daily struggle.

“I have no Internet at home since January,” said Ingrid Figueroa, Dubraska’s mother. “So I use the data on my phone to complete her homework.”

Like parents around the world, Figueroa has larger concerns about her daughter’s education under lockdown. Dubraska’s schooling has been reduced to a few assignments to complete each week.

“I’m afraid this will affect her performance over the next school year,” Figueroa said. “I work with a second-grade book that I used as a child to reinforce what she’s learned so far.”

The Caracas Teachers Union estimates that 40 percent of Venezuela’s teachers have quit in the past three years because of low wages. Union President Edgar Machado says the departure rate could increase when children are back in school.

“Teachers are looking for other alternatives,” he said. “Many are not going to return to classrooms.”

In recent years, some Venezuelan children dropped out because their schools stopped providing meals. Other schools continued to serve food until the buildings were closed in March. During the lockdown, some soup kitchens are providing children with a daily grab-and-go meal.

Paola Ochoa and her family live in a government-built housing complex. Each day at lunchtime, she goes to a kitchen run by Alimenta la Solidaridad, a local group, to pick up a free meal for her 6-year-old daughter.

“It would be impossible for us to pay for all the meals now that our daughter is not going to school,” she said.