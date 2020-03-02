The captain of the ship detected water entering the cargo compartments on Monday and ran the ship aground to prevent it sinking. It was located about 100 kilometers (60 miles) offshore of Sao Luis. Crewmembers were removed from the ship.
The vessel, operated by South Korea-based Polaris Shipping, was carrying 300,000 tons of iron ore destined for Qingdao, China.
Polaris said the oil on the water was the result of grease from machinery on deck or cables, not from a spill.
