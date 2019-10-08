A corrected version of the story is below:
Ex-Dominican president contesting loss in party’s primary
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Former President Leonel Fernández on Monday contested his apparent defeat in a primary vote by the Dominican Republic’s governing party to pick its presidential candidate for May’s election.
Fernández, who held the presidency from 1996 to 2000 and 2004 to 2012, wants to run for a fourth term. But the Central Elections Board said he got 47.3% of the votes cast in Sunday’s primary, finishing second to businessman Gonzalo Castillo Terrero at 48.7%.
The results are preliminary, pending official certification five days after the primary.
Fernández labeled the vote a fraud and called on international observers to verify the integrity of the process. All registered voters could vote in the primary.
Businessman Luis Abinader, meanwhile, won the nomination of the main opposition party, the Modern Revolutionary
