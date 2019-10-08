SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — In an Oct. 7 story on the Dominican Republic’s presidential primary, The Associated Press incorrectly stated that former President Leonel Fernández wants to run for a third term. If he won the presidency in 2020, it would be his fourth term. The story also incorrectly said the election will be in February; the vote is next May. It also wrongly described the nature of his party’s primary; all voters can participate in the primary, not just party members. The story also misattributed the announcement of the vote result; the result was announced by electoral authorities, not by party officials.