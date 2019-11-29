Bouterse is currently on an official trip in China and could not be immediately reached for comment. He had previously accepted “political responsibility” for the killings but insisted he was not present.

Hugo Essed, a lawyer for relatives of the victims, said Bouterse should step down immediately.

AD

“It’s a shame for him to remain as president,” he said.

The case is known in Suriname as the “December killings,” and the victims included some of the most prominent citizens of Suriname. Bouterse and 25 co-defendants are accused of rounding them up and executing them inside a colonial fortress in the capital of Paramaribo.

AD

Bouterse was the military leader of Suriname from 1980 to 1987. He was elected president in a parliamentary vote in 2010 and re-elected in 2015. Shortly after he was elected, he pushed through an amnesty law that was ruled unconstitutional. Then in 2016, he directed Suriname’s attorney general to immediately halt the legal proceedings against him, but the court ruled he could not do so because they had already started.

Bouterse was previously convicted by a court in the Netherlands in absentia of drug trafficking in 1999 but cannot be extradited under Surinamese law.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD