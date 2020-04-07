The decision could effectively end any aspirations by Correa to return to politics, as a conviction bars him from running for office.
He has denied the charges against him, calling them a political witch hunt.
The 57-year-old former head of state lives in his wife’s native Belgium. He said on Twitter that, “I am sure we will win on the international level.”
