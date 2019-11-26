State-run media last week accused the top U.S. diplomat in Havana of illegally supporting imprisoned dissident José Daniel Ferrer as part of a campaign against Cuba.
The State Department on Thursday responded by blasting Cuba’s “reprehensible human rights violations and abuses.” That was followed by Rodríguez’s Tuesday shot in what appear to be swiftly rising tensions between the countries.
