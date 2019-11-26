HAVANA — Cuba’s foreign minister is accusing the United States of violating the Geneva Conventions and the deal reestablishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez sent a tweet Tuesday saying unspecified “illegal actions” by the U.S. Embassy in Havana are “interference in the country’s internal affairs” and violate both the international codes of conduct for diplomats and the agreement to reopen embassies in Washington and Havana in 2015.