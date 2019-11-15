The end of Cuba’s 400-person medical mission to Ecuador was also announced this week, along with the accusation by Ecuador’s interior minister that Cuba misused official passports to bring in 250 Cubans during protests against President Lenin Moreno, whom Cuba also opposes.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ended his county’s Cuban medical program after taking office last year.
