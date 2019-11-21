The space of 8,000 square feet (743 square meters) will feature the history of reggaeton starting in 1991 as well as the artist’s clothes, awards and memorabilia.

Daddy Yankee made the announcement Thursday in an Instagram post. He recently set a record at the Coliseo of Puerto Rico with 10 shows scheduled in December.

Among his best-known songs is “Gasolina” and “Despacito,” a collaboration with pop singer Luis Fonsi that became the most watched video ever on YouTube.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD