“We have managed to make it through this very serious hurricane,” said National Security Minister Renee Ming.

Paulette was centered 275 miles (440 kilometers) north-northeast of Bermuda Monday night and was heading northeast toward open water at 17 mph (28 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph), according to the center.

Ming had urged people to stay indoors and reminded the more than 70,000 people who live on the island to protect themselves given the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 50 people sought refuge at a government shelter, and up to a third of the power company’s clients were without electricity at one point.

Bobbi Singh, who has lived in Bermuda for eight years, told The Associated Press that while she has been through a few hurricanes, every storm brings concerns.

“The biggest challenge was preparing in the midst of COVID-19,” she said. “It gave us more the think about when heading out to get supplies in crowded places.”

Bermuda is a wealthy financial haven featuring mostly stone and concrete construction required to withstand winds of a strong Category 2 storm.

Faith Bridges, the owner of Aunt Nea’s Inn, a hotel along the island’s northern tip, told The Associated Press by phone that she had finalized all preparations by Sunday and given her guests flashlights, warning them the power would go out. But she was not worried.

“We obviously have to prepare, but we’re built for it,” she said.

Ming said she expects the international airport will reopen by Tuesday afternoon although schools and government agencies will remain closed as officials warned people to stay off the roads after the hurricane given the possibility of downed power lines.

The center said in its forecast discussion that Paulette would become a major hurricane by Tuesday after it moves away from Bermuda.