Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission said it believes approximately 90 patients received the tainted drugs and sent a team to the hospital in the Tabasco state city of Villahermosa to interview patients. It said in a statement Wednesday that the hospital and Pemex had refused its requests for contact with relatives of the dead.
Pemex operates its own health care system, including hospitals, for employees, retirees and their families. The Gulf coast state of Tabasco is one of its primary centers of operations.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.