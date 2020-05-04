And the federal health safety commission issued a statement blaming locally produced “punches,” eggnog and liqueurs that are often produced by adding fruit, dairy products or flavorings to commercial alcohol.
In fact, both version may be true; locals may have based their liqueurs on the suspect cane alcohol.
The outbreak sickened a total of 77 people, of whom 33 have recovered. Almost all were men in two poor, rural townships in the southern part of Jalisco.
Authorities seized over 3,000 liters of suspect alcohol and have inspectors combing that area and a few others to catch any remaining lots of the booze, which was apparently sold in plastic bottles.
