They carried purple crosses inscribed with the names of dozens of victims.

Dia de Muertos is observed Nov. 1-2. The demonstration was billed as a “Dia de Muertas” march, or “Day of the Dead Women.”

Nine women are killed daily in Mexico, according to the U.N.

Organizer Frida Guerrero says protesters were demanding a “real interest” on the part of authorities to address killings of women.

