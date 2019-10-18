The U.S. is also accused of illegal subsidies — to Boeing — and EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom threatened Friday to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products. She urged negotiations instead of a trade war.

French wine exporters group FEVS asked for government aid to compensate for an expected drop in sales. The U.S. is the No. 1 market for French wine exports.

Italy’s main farm lobby forecast a 20% drop in sales of Italian agricultural products including Parmesan and Gorgonzola cheeses and cured meats.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD