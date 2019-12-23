American officials have complained about the delay and say investigators have produced no evidence against Whelan, a Michigan resident who also holds Canadian, British and Irish citizenship.

Diplomats from those three countries visited him Monday along with Bart Gorman, the US deputy chief of mission.

“Paul seems to be in reasonably good spirits” Gorman said. However, he said that Whelan’s repeated requests to telephone his parents have gone unanswered.

“We call on the Russian government to allow Paul to make a phone call to his mother and father for Christmas and the New Year,” Gorman said.

