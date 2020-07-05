Term limits prevented outgoing President Danilo Medina from seeking a third four-year term of his own.
The spreading coronavirus prompted officials to delay the election, which had originally been scheduled for May. It went ahead Sunday even though the Health Ministry on Saturday reported the highest daily count of new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,241. The country of some 10.5 million people has reported 794 deaths from the disease.
Lines were long and many voters appeared to ignore physical distancing rules as they cast ballots for 32 senators and 190 members of the lower house of congress.
The campaign was notably low key, with none of the mass meetings and street caravans common in previous years.
