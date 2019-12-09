The Dominican Republic has seen waves of legal and illegal immigrants from Venezuela in recent years.

A Venezuelan residents group estimates 30,000 citizens of that country are living in the Dominican Republic, virtually all illegally after overstaying their tourist permits.

Thousands of other Venezuelans travel to the Dominican Republic to purchase basic goods like medical supplies or use it as a stopping-off point as they emigrate to other countries.

