Residents were evacuated ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Sweetings Cay, Grand Bahama, on Aug. 31, 2019. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Violent waves and lashing wind and rain began tearing apart docks and flooding roads in the northern Bahamas on Sunday as the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Dorian unleashed an assault that is expected to devastate parts of this island nation.

With sustained winds as high as 160 mph, Dorian strengthened to Category 5, the highest intensity level, ahead of its strike on Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, where airports were closed.

Moving westward, its eyewall on a collision course with towns and cities in the narrow northern isles, the storm was slouching forward at a painfully slow 8 mph. The speed could reduce further; and northern Bahamas hunkered down for nearly two days of dangerous hurricane conditions.

“Right now, you have those rain bands coming in, off and on,” said Leslie McIntosh, a 50-year-old employee at the Bahamas’s Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources in Fox Town on Abaco island. “The wind has picked up, and that tells me now that everything is headed downhill, which means it’s getting closer to Abaco.”

In low-lying Marsh Harbour, the largest town in Abacos, witnesses observed the start of Dorian-related storm surges, with sea sprays increasing. Even before the eyewall crashed upon shore, waves ripped apart docks, they said. Seawater topped sea walls, flooding roads.

[Hurricane Dorian’s unpredictable path has officials, residents in 4 U.S. states unsettled]

In some parts of the island, residents reported electricity outages as early as 1:30 a.m. as the island began to feel tropical storm-force winds. Overnight, more than 50 residents of Grand Cay, Abaco, were trapped on the island for more than seven hours as they attempted to leave the area, which has under voluntary evacuation orders. They were finally evacuated by boat around 5:30 a.m.

“A vessel departed at 5:30 a.m. from Grand Cay with 58 persons onboard in route to Grand Bahama,” said Capt. Stephen Russell, director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). “They were waiting [from Saturday night] until this morning at 5:30 a.m. There may be a few more, but that’s the most the boat can take now under the circumstances, and that may very well be the last trip there.”

Maxine Duncombe, administrator for Central Abaco, said that more than 500 people lived on cays off Central Abaco and that most had remained despite evacuation orders.

“I would say at least 90 percent of the persons stayed on the cays,” she said. “They did not avail themselves of the transportation that was provided for them to be evacuated from those cays.”

Audrey Thompson-Tynes, 41, an event coordinator, lives in Murphy Town, Abaco, which is in the center of the island.

She said her water supply, which is provided by the government, was disconnected shortly after 10 p.m. “Gusts of wind are picking up, but I can hear the hallowing through the trees,” she said.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news