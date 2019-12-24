The National Forestry Commission of the Agriculture Ministry said on Twitter that at least 100 hectares (250 acres) were burned by afternoon and people had been evacuated from the area.

Firefighters from Valparaiso and Viña del Mar were being aided by helicopters and airplanes in battling the blase.

Agriculture Minister Antonio Walker said late in the day that at least 120 homes had been affected by the fire.

