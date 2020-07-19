A 34-year-old pilot, Lt. at Sea Christine Martens, and 33-year-old tactical coordinator, Lt. at Sea Erwin Warnies, were killed. The two other crew escaped without serious injury, Defense Chief Lt. Adm. Rob Bauer said.
The helicopter was based on a navy patrol ship, the Groningen. The ship was working to secure the wreckage and the helicopter’s black box, Bauer said.
Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld expressed condolences to the families of the victims in a tweet.
Bauer said the rest of the Dutch military’s fleet of NH90 helicopters has been grounded pending the investigation.
