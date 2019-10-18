New taxes would also be enforced on items like plastic bags.

Moreno said he is not proposing any increase to the nation’s value-added tax, a measure that would have likely been controversial.

The South American nation was engulfed in nearly two weeks of deadly protests after Moreno decided to eliminate a longstanding fuel subsidy.

Ecuador is expected to institute austerity measures as part of an International Monetary Fund package.

