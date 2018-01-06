QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador has chosen a new vice president to replace Jorge Glas, who was sentenced to 6 years in jail for his role in a bribery scheme involving the Brazilian company at the center of Latin America’s biggest corruption scandal.

Lawmakers selected Maria Alejandra Vicuna in a vote Saturday. The 40-year-old psychologist previously served as interim vice president and minister of urban development and housing.

Glas was convicted in December, becoming one of the highest-ranking leaders in the region to lose his post as a result of the Odebrecht scandal. The construction company has admitted to paying $800 million to politicians, their campaigns and political parties in order to secure lucrative public works contracts.

