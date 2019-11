Shokry says a timetable has been set for negotiations and that another two meetings will be held in the U.S. over the next two months to assess progress.

Last month, talks between the two countries collapsed, which prompted Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi to call on the U.S. to mediate the dispute.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD