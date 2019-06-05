FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018 file photo, El Salvador’s former President Tony Saca attends an hearing with a judge at the Isidro Menendez Judicial Complex in San Salvador, El Salvador, regarding charges of embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars in government funds in return for a lighter sentence. Saca will undergo an abbreviated process and confess before a judge that he bribed a judicial employee to leak information in a civil suit against him, according to El Salvador’s Public Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Salvador Melendez, File/Associated Press)

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Authorities in El Salvador say ex-President Tony Saca has reached a deal to plead guilty to bribing a judicial official to leak information in a civil case against him.

Prosecutors say in a legal document that Saca will face an abbreviated judicial process and be given a two-year prison sentence, substituted by community service.

Saca’s defense had sought the deal, and prosecutors announced Wednesday they had agreed. Prosecutors said a lawyer and a former judge would also plead guilty in the case.

It would be the second time that Saca has acknowledged wrongdoing during his 2004-2009 administration.

The 54-year-old ex-president is serving a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to diverting more than $300 million in public funds in favor of his businesses and third parties.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.