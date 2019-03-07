SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador’s Supreme Court has commuted the 30-year sentences of three women on abortion convictions to time served and released them.

The three women freed Thursday had already served about 10 years for aggravated homicide for allegedly having an abortion. All claim they had miscarriages.

The court ruled that the women had been victims of social and economic circumstances, and found that the original sentences were unreasonable.

Another 18 women remain behind bars for abortion convictions in el Salvador, where abortion is illegal in all situations.

Activists said the ruling raises hopes the others could be freed.

In February, the court overturned another woman’s 30-year abortion sentence, ordering a new trial for her.



FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017 file photo, women demand the government free women prisoners who are serving 30-year prison sentences for having an abortion, outside court in San Salvador, El Salvador. After spending 10 years in prison, three women who were sentenced to 30 years for aggravated homicide were freed on Thursday, March 7, 2019 after their sentences were annulled by the El Salvador Supreme Court. (Salvador Melendez, File/Associated Press)

