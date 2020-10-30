“According to preliminary data, residents tell us that some 40 homes have been destroyed,” said Civil Defense Director William Hernández. He said dozens of people were moved from the area to a church.
President Nayib Bukele mobilized the army to help in the search and rescue operation.
“We believe that we can find people alive and we are not going to rest,” said Interior Minister Mario Durán. Speaking from the site, Durán said that some managed to escape the flow of mud and joined the search for family and friends.
