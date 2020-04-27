Authorities said jailed gang members had ordered the killings. Bukele authorized police and soldiers to “use lethal force” against gangs if they or other Salvadorans were under threat. Authorities ordered 24-hour lockdowns in several prisons and said gang leaders would be sent to solitary confinement.

“Not a single ray of sunlight is going to enter any cell,” prisons director Osiris Luna Meza threatened on Twitter Monday. He said the measures were “necessary to detain the wave of homicides.”

El Salvador was until recently one of the world’s deadliest countries. Homicide rates soared to 105 per 100,000 people in 2015.

Criminal groups such as MS-13 and the 18th Street gang still control large swaths of territory. But the violence declined, and murders have plummeted under Bukele.

Jose Miguel Cruz, an expert on El Salvador’s gangs at Florida International University, said the recent surge in homicides “destroyed the idea that the government has absolute control of the crime situation.”

While authorities claimed their security policies were bringing down violence, Cruz said, the gangs also played a role.

“Gangs didn’t disappear,” he said. “They were there and they continued extorting the population.”

Cruz said the gangs apparently chose for strategic reasons to refrain from murders in recent months — but then they decided “to basically kill in a very visible way to attract attention during the weekend.” Their goal, he said, was unclear.

Political and security analysts have suspected that the sharp decline in violence over the past year reflected some kind of deal between the government and the gangs. Authorities have denied negotiating with gangs.

The wave of killings began on Friday, with 23 people slain — the most in a single day since Bukele was sworn in last June. It was not immediately evident what touched off the bloodshed. But 13 more people were killed on Saturday and another 24 on Sunday.

The coronavirus pandemic had appeared to tamp down violence. With Salvadorans ordered into a strict quarantine, there had been an average of two murders a day.

Gangs had even enforced social-distancing measures, threatening citizens strolling in the streets without masks.

But while police focused on the coronavirus, authorities said, criminals took advantage.

Government officials said Monday they planned to force members of rival gangs to share cells to inhibit their ability to organize.

Bukele said Monday that one gang had already declared it would not kill Salvadorans any more.

“Stop killing immediately, or those who will pay the consequences are you and your homeboys,” he said on Twitter.

The crackdown raised fears of human rights abuses in a country that has historically been rife with them. The police committed 116 extrajudicial executions from 2014 to 2018, according to the Salvadoran news site El Faro — a period in which the prior government urged security forces to aggressively confront gangs.

David Morales, director of strategic litigation at the human rights group Cristosal, said Bukele’s order to use lethal force against gangs was nothing new.

“They’ve done this in previous governments,” he said. Such orders, he said, “generate an escalation of homicides, of extrajudicial executions that remain in impunity. They generate more violence on the part of the criminals.”

The photographs released by Bukele’s office drew criticism in social media.

“What cruelty,” former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya tweeted. “It combines a pandemic and brutal and atrocious times that we believed were overcome in history.”

Human rights organizations have warned about covid-19 spreading with deadly consequences through Latin America’s notoriously overcrowded detention facilities.

Sheridan reported from Mexico City. Brigida reported from Managua, Nicaragua.