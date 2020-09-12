The Central American country has enacted some of the region’s strictest pandemic measures, like closing borders, imposing a national quarantine and dispatching police and the army to detain violators. Some of those measures have been challenged in court.
Roberto d´Aubuisson, the mayor of the city of Santa Tecla, who had been trapped outside the country for months after the border and airport closures in March, called on the government to clarify if the new measures apply to Salvadorans.
El Salvador has seen 26,851 confirmed coronavirus cases and 782 deaths.
