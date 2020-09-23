In 2011, Erazo experienced a miscarriage in a shopping mall bathroom on the outskirts of the capital. She was taken to a hospital where authorities accused her of attempting to abort the fetus.
Human rights groups say at least 18 innocent women are currently in prison for similar cases in El Salvador. Those groups argued that there was never any evidence Erazo had tried to abort her pregnancy or in any way harm the fetus.
Paula Ávila Guillén, executive director of the Center for Women’s Equality, said, “Cindy’s case brought international attention to the horrible reality of the extreme prohibition on abortion in El Salvador and the insidious culture of persecuting innocent women that it perpetuates.”
Salvadoran law criminalizes all abortions and subjects women as well as doctors to prosecution.
