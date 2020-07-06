Internet monitoring organization NetBlocks reported that over a dozen states had experienced some degree of outage, with the electrical service being temporarily restored and then going off before turning back on again.
“Venezuela’s power fluctuations continue as of 10 p.m. local time, with a double dip now experienced in most states,” the service said.
Power outages have become frequent in Venezuela, and some states, particularly those in western Venezuela, regularly experience prolonged blackouts. In 2019, a nationwide blackout left millions without power for a week.
Former electrical company workers, experts and opposition leaders blame President Nicolás Maduro for failing to maintain the nation’s grid. The socialist leader, meanwhile, often claims the outages are attacks to force him from power.
