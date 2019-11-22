Morales has previously said the video is a “montage.”

Bolivia has been in upheaval since Morales proclaimed himself the winner of an Oct. 20 election despite widespread protests over allegations of electoral fraud. Thirty-two people have been killed.

Morales resigned on Nov. 10, alleged a coup d’état and is now in asylum Mexico. Members of Morales’ party and the opposition said Friday they are nearing an agreement to call new elections.

