“Evo is not alone”, shouted party militants, mostly from social and indigenous organizations, in a Cochabamba coliseum.

The date for the new elections has not yet been set.

Morales, who is currently in Cuba for a medical appointment, said via Twitter that “today the people are uniting, organizing and mobilizing to recover democracy and continue the process of change.”

MAS president Rimer Ágreda said the gathered delegates will vote to punish members who betrayed the party, apparently referring to party members who didn’t back Morales.

“We have to give a punishment vote to all (those) who are at the service of the U.S. embassy,” he added. Morales has said that he was ousted with U.S. support.

Chamber of Deputies president Sergio Choque said Morales will have final say over the candidates chosen. “We will go (the elections) with new candidates coming from the social sectors.

It was unclear how long the candidate selection process would take.

Morales left the Andean country on Nov. 11 for Mexico, a day after his resignation. Sen. Jeanine Áñez then assumed the presidency temporarily for 90 days. A consensus of political forces was later reached to call new elections and cancel the Oct. 20 vote, which an Organization of American States report has said with filled with irregularities and manipulation.

On Friday, news emerged that Morales had temporarily left Mexico for Cuba. A former aide did not specify whether Morales made the trip for a routine medical checkup or to treat a specific ailment.

Morales underwent treatment in Cuba in 2017 for nose, ear and throat complaints.

