The results are preliminary, pending official certification five days after the primary.

Fernández labeled the vote a fraud and called on international observers to verify the integrity of the process. Only members of the Dominican Liberation Party could vote in the primary.

Businessman Luis Abinader, meanwhile, won the nomination of the main opposition party, the Modern Revolutionary Party.

