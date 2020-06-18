U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick said Torres admitted to financial transactions in the United States meant to hide bribes he received from contractors hired to build state highways. Coahuila borders Texas.
The U.S. confiscated a property in that country and fined Torres $500,000. He could face up to 20 years in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing in September.
