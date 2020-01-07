With credit for time spent in custody before his trial and then on strict bail, Philip Grandine faces nearly 12 years in prison.

Anna Grandine was 29 years old and 20 weeks pregnant when she drowned in the couple’s bathtub in 2011.

Tests later revealed she had lorazepam, better known under the brand name Ativan, in her blood despite not having been prescribed it.

The judge overseeing the case ruled in November that Philip Grandine deliberately and secretly sedated his wife so she wouldn’t stand in the way of his extramarital affair and love of pornography.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD