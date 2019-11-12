On Monday, Mexico’s top security official said arrests were made in the Nov. 4 killings of the dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, but he did not say how many people were arrested or what organization they belong to.
Authorities believe the victims were killed by cartel members. Many victims’ extended family members have since left Mexico.
Galvan reported from Phoenix.
