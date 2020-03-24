“Fernando is uniquely placed to run these two demanding regions and in particular take on some of the AP’s most crucial stories from Venezuela and Cuba. He is tasked with elevating storytelling from the more than 30 countries in these regions, making AP content as visual as possible, providing breaking news coverage and enterprise stories with high impact.”
As deputy news director of Latin America for four years, González, 58, oversaw news coverage and production from over 50 countries and territories and more than 160 staff and freelancers in the region. He returns to Havana, Cuba, where he was AP’s senior producer directing video coverage for 11 years.
The Uruguayan-born González has covered many of the region’s biggest stories, including Hurricane Mitch’s devastating impact on Central America and the 1996 hostage siege at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Peru. In 2007 he reported from Antarctica on the visit of Ban Ki-moon, the first U.N. secretary-general to travel there to see for himself the effects of global warming on the polar ice caps.
González also covered Fidel Castro’s death, President Barack Obama’s historic visit to Cuba to cement a diplomatic thaw between Washington and Havana after decades of hostility and three papal trips to the island.
