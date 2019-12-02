She told the judges that history would absolve her, and told them that “history will condemn you.”
Fernández is charged with heading a criminal association that defrauded the government by illegally granting public works projects in the southern province on Santa Cruz during her 2007-2015 presidency.
During Monday’s hearing, she denied wrongdoing and noted that congress had approved that spending.
