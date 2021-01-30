Television images showed flames and a column of black smoke rising above the stadium.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many people needed medical assistance or if anyone was hospitalized. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.
The stadium hosted six games during the World Cup including Brazil’s 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Colombia. Other teams that played there were Uruguay, Costa Rica, Mexico, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Ivory Coast and Mexico.
The stadium has a capacity of more than 60,000 and is home to top-division soccer teams Ceara and Fortaleza.
