A boat transports people displaced by a flooded street in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Officials in Paraguay say they have had to evacuate some 40,000 people in recent weeks because of flooding from unusually heavy rains across the South American nation. (Jorge Saenz/Associated Press)

ASUNCION, Paraguay — Paraguay has declared a state of emergency for a province along the border with Argentina as torrential rains continue to swell rivers causing floods.

About 40,000 Paraguayans have been forced to evacuate their homes in recent weeks due to rising waters. Officials say that more than 11,000 of the evacuees live in the capital of Asuncion. Although, they were moved to higher ground at military bases, public squares and roadsides, some have complained of an inefficient government response.

Wednesday’s emergency declaration covers hard-hit Neembucu province, about 190 miles (300 kilometers) south of Asuncion.

Most of its territory contains wetlands and Gov. Luis Benitez says in a tweet that “The situation is difficult and critical for six of our towns.”

