Former President Michel Temer was arrested in Sao Paulo. He has previously denied any wrongdoing. (Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images)

Sao Paulo--Former Brazilian President Michel Temer was arrested on Thursday morning, two months after he stepped down from the presidency, as part of a sweeping corruption investigation that has brought down dozens of Brazil’s top politicians.

Temer, who has consistently denied wrongdoing, took office after former president Dilma Rousseff was impeached for budget irregularities.

He faces ten counts of corruption, five for crimes allegedly committed while he was president.

Former executives at a construction company say Temer traded lucrative government contracts at a power plant in exchange for bribes. Temer’s former mines and energy minister was also arrested.

An investigation that traced corruption from a Brasilia Car Wash to the halls of Congress has taken down dozens of members of Brazil’s political elite. Temer is the second Brazilian president to be jailed as part of the investigation. Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was arrested last April after a tense standoff with police. He is serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption.

Despite his vast unpopularity amongst Brazilian voters, Temer was skilled at the wheeling and dealing of Brazilian politics. In 2017, Congress narrowly voted to block a corruption trial against Temer after he harnessed his allies’ support. Brazil’s lower house has to approve the trial of a sitting president.

In the aftermath of Congress’ decision, protests broke out throughout Brazil.

Disgust with the high levels of corruption in Brasilia led many voters to shun traditional candidates in last year’s election in favor of current president Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain and fringe politician who vowed to crack down on corruption.

“Jail to all of those who dilapidated the wealth of the Brazilian people,” said Major Sergio Gomes Olimpio, a senator from Bolsonaro’s party, in a video posted on social media on Thursday. “They have to pay now.”

