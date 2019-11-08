Judge Danilo Pereira Júnior ruled on Friday afternoon that he didn’t see any reason to keep Lula jailed and has ordered him released while he appeals his conviction, which led to a sentence of 12 years in prison last year.

“There are no grounds for the continuation of this provisional criminal enforcement,” the judge declared.

Lula’s supporters, who have inveighed against his imprisonment, applauded the decision.

“He is very happy and so are we,” Gilberto Carvalho, Lula’s former chief of staff and one of the leaders of the Workers Party, told The Washington Post. “We are pinching ourselves to make sure this is all true.”

In a country fraught with divisions, he said Lula is urging supporters to remain calm. Lula “is eager to come out, but at the same time he is asking everyone to stay calm and be careful with provocations to keep an atmosphere of peace.”

The imprisonment of Lula fundamentally altered the arc of Brazilian politics last year. He was leading the presidential polls and appeared poised to assume a third term. His jailing on charges of corruption cleared the path for Jair Bolsonaro, a former fringe politician known for making incendiary comments and lamenting the collapse of Brazil’s dictatorship, to win the presidency.

