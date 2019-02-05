Former Costa Rican president Óscar Arias Sánchez has been accused of sexual assault by a nuclear disarmament activist, a charge he denies. (Manu Fernandez/AP)

The former president of Costa Rica and Nobel laureate Óscar Arias Sánchez has been accused of sexual assault by a psychiatrist and antinuclear activist who says she met frequently with the former leader on disarmament issues.

The allegation was first reported Tuesday by Seminario Universidad, a local newspaper, and the New York Times. In interviews with both publications, the accuser explained that at one of those meetings, Arias approached her from behind, groped her breasts and penetrated her with his fingers. She filed a criminal complaint against Arias this week.

The accusation threatens to cast a dark cloud over the legacy of one of Costa Rica’s most celebrated leaders. Arias was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1987 for his work in ending Central America’s brutal civil wars. He was president of Costa Rica for two periods, from 1986 to 1990 and from 2006 to 2010.

“I had this fear that if he refused, he would not cooperate with us anymore,” the accuser told Seminario Universidad of the encounter, which she said occurred in 2014, referring to her hopes to engage Arias on disarmament issues.

“I did not know what to do. I felt trapped in that moment,” she said.

She could not be reached by The Washington Post. An official at International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, where she once worked as a volunteer, said he believed she was not interested in speaking further about the incident. The Post generally does not name victims of sexual assault, alleged or proved, without their permission.

In a statement through his attorney, Rodolfo Brenes, Arias denied the allegation to the Times.

“I deny categorically the accusations made against me,” he said. “I have never acted in a way that disrespected the will of any woman.”

The allegation made waves across Costa Rica on Tuesday, with some calling it the country’s belated Me Too moment. Among those who responded publicly was Arias’s successor, Laura Chinchilla Miranda, who addressed the allegations on Facebook.

“Experience confirms that for women victims of sexual harassment, it is extremely difficult to denounce the incidents because of the power relations that operate against them and intimidate them, and because of the stigmatization that they may be subjected to,” she wrote.

Seminario Universidad also published interviews and several text message and email exchanges between the accuser and her friends and colleagues from after the alleged incident. Those accounts appear to support her allegation.

In one text to a friend, she discussed receiving a call from Arias after the incident.

“I will ignore him forever,” she wrote in the message. “I hate him.”

In Costa Rica, a criminal complaint, known as a “denuncia,” prompts an official investigation. But the system is often overwhelmed by the number of accusations it receives. In 2017, it received 211,000 complaints, including 9,400 that related to sexual abuse.

Costa Rica’s penal code says a jail sentence of 16 years can be enforced on sexual assault cases when the attacker “takes advantage of the vulnerability of the victim.”

Gabriela Martinez in Mexico City contributed to this report.

