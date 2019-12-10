“Garcia Luna stands accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes from ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s Sinaloa Cartel while he controlled Mexico’s Federal Police Force and was responsible for ensuring public safety in Mexico,” Richard P. Donoghue, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in the statement.

García Luna headed Mexico’s Federal Investigation Agency — roughly the equivalent of the FBI — from 2001 to 2005 and then served as secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012, as then-President Felipe Calderón began an aggressive offensive against trafficking organizations.

There was no immediate comment from García Luna. But last year, after allegations surfaced in a trial that he had taken money from traffickers, he vehemently denied the accusations.

“I never had any contact nor received people linked to criminal activity,” he said in a publicly released letter in November 2018.

He added that, while serving as a public official, “I have systematically been defamed as long as I have attacked the interests of organized crime, and they have never produced a single piece of evidence to back up these calumnies.”

The Justice Department statement alleged that García Luna began receiving bribes as early as 2001. In exchange for the payoffs, the statement said, “the Sinaloa Cartel obtained safe passage for its drug shipments, sensitive law enforcement information about investigations into the cartel, and information about rival drug cartels, thereby facilitating the importation of multi-ton quantities of cocaine and other drugs into the United States.”

It alleged that cartel members twice delivered bribes to García Luna in briefcases holding between $3 million and $5 million.

García Luna moved to the United States in 2012 and applied for U.S. citizenship in 2018, according to the statement. He is accused of lying on his application about his alleged association with the Sinaloa cartel.

Allegations of bribes to García Luna emerged during the trial of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, the former head of the Sinaloa cartel, who was convicted in February in a New York court of drug trafficking and other charges. Guzmán is serving a life sentence.

The indictment unsealed Tuesday charges García Luna with three counts of cocaine-trafficking conspiracy and one of making false statements. If convicted of the drug charges, he could face a jail term of 10 years to life in prison, the Justice Department said.

