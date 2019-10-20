The remnants of Priscilla had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) Sunday night and it was heading north-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).
The Hurricane Center said the system was still expected to drop 5 to 10 inches (12.5 to 25 centimeters) of rain on parts of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacan states through Tuesday night, threatening flash floods and mudslides.
