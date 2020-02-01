Although he had a long political career in New Zealand, Moore’s tenure as Prime Minister was for just two months in 1990 before he was defeated in an election. Moore also served five years as New Zealand’s ambassador to the U.S. before suffering a stroke in 2015.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Moore had dedicated his life to serving the country.
“The world lost a man with a huge intellect, and huge heart today,” Ardern said.
