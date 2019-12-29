The men accused of exporting the drug operate a soy bean business, the Uruguayan customs agency said Friday. As officials investigated further, they discovered another cocaine stash of more than 1.3 kilos at a rural property linked to the suspects.
Uruguay, a country of just 3.4 million inhabitants, has recently arrived on the world stage as a transit point for the international drug trade. In August, 4.6 tons of cocaine were confiscated in Hamburg, Germany , inside a container that had shipped from Montevideo. The customs director in Uruguay resigned shortly after.
