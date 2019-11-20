Francois-Philippe Champagne will leave his current post at Infrastructure to take over from Freeland at Foreign Affairs.

He takes over as Canada speaks robustly in defense of human rights and the international rule of law.

Relations between Canada and China are at the lowest point since the Tiananmen Square massacre after Canada arrested a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei on a U.S. extradition request last December.

Beijing detained Canadian ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor on Dec. 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release the daughter of Huawei’s founder. China has also sentenced two other Canadians to death and suspended imports of Canadian canola.

Bill Morneau remains Canada’s finance minister. Former Toronto police chief Bill Blair becomes the country’s public safety minister.

