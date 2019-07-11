An Iranian Customer buys a Pepsi in a grocery store in downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Whether at upscale restaurants or corner stores, American brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi can be seen throughout Iran despite the heightened tensions between the two countries. U.S. sanctions have taken a heavy toll, but Western food, movies, music and clothing are still widely available. (Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press)

TEHRAN, Iran — Whether at upscale restaurants or corner stores, American brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi can be seen throughout Iran despite the heightened tensions between the two countries.

U.S. sanctions have taken a heavy toll on oil and other major industries in the country of 80 million people, but Western food, movies, music and clothing are still widely available.

And 40 years after the Islamic Revolution and the takeover of the U.S. Embassy, despite billboards and rallies declaring “Death to America,” Iranians — particularly the young — embrace U.S. products.

Ahmad Rezaee, a 21-year-old student at Tehran University who drained two bottles of Coke while out with a friend, says “the American lifestyle is very attractive.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.