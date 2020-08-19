High surf had already claimed two lives. Police in Cabo San Lucas said a 15-year-girl was trapped by a large wave and an adult tried to save her Tuesday. Both died.
On Wednesday, rain and winds were already being felt. Authorities went door-to-door encouraging people living in low-lying areas to move to shelters.
Los Cabos civil defense director Erick Santillán said more than 100 people were in shelters. More than 10,000 families live in flood-prone informal settlements in homes of wood and cardboard in Cabo San Lucas areas that usually have to be evacuated when storms approach.
Los Cabos Mayor Armida Castro Guzmán said the shelters were staffed with medical personnel and there were locations to isolate COVID-19 positive or suspected cases.
Baja California Sur state officials said 15,000 foreign tourists were in the state, most in the Los Cabos region, which earlier had almost been emptied of visitors by pandemic restrictions. Hotel occupancy was at 20%.
The hurricane center said Genevieve, which was once a Category 4 hurricane, had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) Wednesday evening and was centered about 85 miles (140 kilometers) south of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. It was moving to the north-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).
A hurricane warning was in effect for the peninsula from Los Barriles to Todos Santos, including the Los Cabos resorts.
The storm was expected to spread 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of water over parts of Baja California Sur state as it advances roughly parallel to the coast, bringing the possibility of flash floods and mudslides. Up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) is possible in isolated areas, the Hurricane Center reported.
