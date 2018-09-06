WARSAW, Poland — Georgette Mosbacher, an entrepreneur and Republican donor, has officially begun her term as the new U.S. ambassador to Poland by presenting her credentials to President Andrzej Duda.

The 71-year-old Mosbacher was tapped by President Donald Trump for her mission in the nation of 38 million that has close ties with Washington. Warsaw was the inaugural stop on Trump’s first European tour last year.

The two NATO allies share security concerns in face of Russia’s increased military activity and Poland is seeking a greater U.S. troop presence on its territory.

Duda is to hold talks with Trump at the White House on Sept. 18 that will also cover energy cooperation and increasing business ties.

